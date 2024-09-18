Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

