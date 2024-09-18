Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of INDL stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.
About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares
