Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INDL stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.