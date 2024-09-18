Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1 %

SON opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

