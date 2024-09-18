Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in GSK by 670.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

