Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $573,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,317,162,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,065,103,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
