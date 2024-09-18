Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

