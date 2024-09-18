Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.70.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
