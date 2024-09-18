Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.70.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

