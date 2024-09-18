Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.58. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walker Crips Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Maximize Gains: Invest in AST SpaceMobile’s 5G Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.