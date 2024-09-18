Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.58. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

