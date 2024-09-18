Warpaint London PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Warpaint London Stock Up 0.0 %
W7L opened at GBX 548.20 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The firm has a market cap of £425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,072.22 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
