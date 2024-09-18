Warpaint London PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warpaint London Stock Up 0.0 %

W7L opened at GBX 548.20 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The firm has a market cap of £425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,072.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Warpaint London

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.