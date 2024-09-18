Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 1,287 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up 2.6% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,404,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 365,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 59,304 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,699,000.

Shares of BATS:ACIO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

