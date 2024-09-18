Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 1,904 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,030,000 after buying an additional 130,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

