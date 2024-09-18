Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

