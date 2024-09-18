Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.