Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $6.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

