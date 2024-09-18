Wealth Alliance Acquires 5,081 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

