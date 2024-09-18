Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned 0.07% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 444.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

