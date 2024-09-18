Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

