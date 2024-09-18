Wealth Alliance Has $2.95 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $533.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

