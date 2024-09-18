Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.