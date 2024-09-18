WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 864 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

