WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,279 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 401,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

