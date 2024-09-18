WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,638 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 577,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 148,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

