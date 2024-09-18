WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 4.0 %

United Rentals stock opened at $771.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $712.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.