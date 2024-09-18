WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $468.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

