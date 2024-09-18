WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

