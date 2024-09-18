WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $520.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.