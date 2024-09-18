WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter worth $428,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

