WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 544 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

