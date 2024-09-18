Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE WCP traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.28. 67,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,772. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.001005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

