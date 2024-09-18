Wolfe Research Reiterates Underperform Rating for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.25% from the company’s current price.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average of $208.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

