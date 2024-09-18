Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 192.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of XHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,337. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenia Hotels & Resorts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.