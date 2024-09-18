ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $449,685.64 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

