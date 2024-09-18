Zega Financial LLC Acquires 17,869 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zega Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

