Zega Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,505 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 482,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 327,579 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

