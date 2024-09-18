Zega Financial LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

SHEL stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

