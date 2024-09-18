Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,551.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

