A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of AMRK opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.