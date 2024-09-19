Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $7.83

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
