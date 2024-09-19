Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.47) price objective on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($81.24) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($73.16).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 174 ($2.30) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,714 ($75.48). The company had a trading volume of 4,014,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,101. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($58.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($81.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,463.34. The firm has a market cap of £24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,104.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($11,145.05). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

