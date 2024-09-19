Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

