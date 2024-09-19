BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Price Performance

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. BEST has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

