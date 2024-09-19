BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,433,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 27.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 203,785 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 89.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 267,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

