BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.31.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 231.24 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

