Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

BCLI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

