Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) PT at $10.50

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,570. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDI stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

