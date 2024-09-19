Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $19.27

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYCR stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.