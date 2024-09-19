Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $19.27

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.
PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYCR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.1 %
PYCR stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.