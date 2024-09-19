Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Buys 450 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.00.
Calian Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.78. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$42.88 and a 52-week high of C$61.24.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 EPS for the current year.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGY
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.