Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Buys 450 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.00.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.78. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$42.88 and a 52-week high of C$61.24.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Further Reading

