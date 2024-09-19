Carlo Riccardo Centonze Buys 500,000 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,025.10).

HeiQ Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:HEIQ opened at GBX 5.58 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.21. HeiQ Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

