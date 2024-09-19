Carlo Riccardo Centonze Buys 500,000 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,025.10).
HeiQ Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:HEIQ opened at GBX 5.58 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.21. HeiQ Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30).
HeiQ Company Profile
