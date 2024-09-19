Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $855,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

