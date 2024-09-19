Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires $240,250.00 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GTLS stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $176.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

